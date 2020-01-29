Murdoch Investigates an Explosion at a Suffrage Rally on ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ (VIDEO)

The first case for Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) in Season 13 is going to be somewhat personal.

In the Murdoch Mysteries premiere, the detective investigates a death due to an explosion at a suffrage rally attended by Dr. Talbot (Claire Goose) and Julia (Hélène Joy). And ahead of the episode, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the crime scene.

Murdoch is eager for Violet’s (Shanice Banton) report as soon as she has it, but first she needs constables to help her transport the body. Once that’s taken care of, his focus turns to Julia’s safety and figuring out the motives behind the explosion. Are they looking for someone inexperienced? Could a man who was drinking in the back and asked to leave be involved?

Watch the clip above for a look at the premiere.

In Season 13 of the drama based on Maureen Jennings’s popular Detective Murdoch series of novels, Murdoch continues his detective work and bolsters his investigations with new innovations, including a “searchizer” device to measure facial features and match them with existing police files. However, he is still suspicious about Violet’s appointment to coroner and doesn’t completely trust her abilities or motives.

The station will also get a new addition in Special Constable Robert Parker (Marc Senior), an African American former Pinkerton, who went from suspect in a union murder to assisting on solving the case.

The series will also air its 200th episode on Saturday, March 7.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13 Premiere, Saturday, February 1, 7/6c, Ovation TV