NBC's 'The Road to F9' Gets Fans Hyped for Next 'Fast & Furious' Movie

NBC will televise The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest on Friday, January 31, an hour-long special celebrating Universal Pictures’ upcoming 9th chapter in the Fast & Furious series.

Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos will host with global superstars Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris set to perform. The special will also feature the world premiere of the film’s much-awaited trailer.

The performances are part of a Fan Extravaganza taking place in Miami on January 31 to celebrate the upcoming film, arriving in theaters on May 22. There will be special appearances by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as newcomer to the Fast & Furious family, John Cena, and director Justin Lin.

The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest, Premiere, Friday, January 31, 9/8C, NBC