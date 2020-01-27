'Manifest's Parveen Kaur Says Saanvi's 'Out for Blood' After the Major's Latest Move

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Manifest, "Black Box."]

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), Ben (Josh Dallas), and Vance (Daryl Edwards) thought they were turning the tables on the Major, but Saanvi's therapist had something else up her sleeve in Monday's episode of Manifest.

Luna Blaise & Matt Long Break Down 'Manifest's Romantic Complications (VIDEO) Long reflects on the Zeke-Michaela-Jared love triangle and Blaise talks 'sparks' for Olive in Season 2. Plus, do they know how the series will end?

Saanvi worked with Vance to try to fool the intelligence officer during her session in "Black Box," ultimately settling on eating an apple to hide her nerves. However, at the end of the episode, they'd learned it wasn't enough. The Major's office had been cleared out — with an apple left behind to clue Saanvi in that that didn't work — as had the closet where Saanvi had secretly been continuing her research.

"I think I figured out how to control the 828 anomaly, how to isolate it, eliminate it, and replicate it, and now the Major knows it all," she told Vance.

And after this episode, Saanvi is "out for blood," Kaur told TV Insider. "She wants revenge. She's on a mission." And part of that mission will involve continuing her research, albeit in different ways.

Ben had had to lie to Saanvi about Vance (and even give her a false lead) in order to identify a leak, but it doesn't sound like fans should be too worried about what that will mean for their relationship. While executive producer Jeff Rake said after Episode 3 that that's "when Ben and Saanvi really break apart," Kaur isn't worried about that relationship.

"That's going to take her a little time to get over, but they have a solid relationship. They've come this far working together essentially and creating a relationship and a friendship out of that. I don't think this would be enough to tear them apart," she said. "It definitely is a kink in the armor though. It does suck, but I do believe that Saanvi can look past that. He was ultimately trying to protect Vance. It wasn't malicious, and Saanvi's going to realize that."

We did get to see Saanvi opening up in therapy, though it was to the wrong person. And Kaur agrees that Saanvi needs to continue to talk to someone "one thousand percent."

"Regardless of whether you suffer trauma or not, life is complicated, life is difficult, we always need someone to talk to, and it's unfortunate how stigmatized therapy and mental health is," she said. "But yes, I think she should be going [to therapy]."

The Major may have gotten one over on her, but Saanvi's smart enough to find a way to come back from this. Maybe the Major should be the one looking over her shoulder now.

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC