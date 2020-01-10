'Manifest's Josh Dallas Teases 'a Big Shift in Ben's Thinking' (VIDEO)

Ben (Josh Dallas) may have just gotten a huge advantage in his fight to save the passengers on Manifest, but that doesn't mean life's suddenly going to get easier.

As the premiere revealed, Vance is alive. As a result, "a whole new story opens up," Dallas teased when he sat down with TV Insider to preview the second season.

With everything that's going on in Ben's life — the looming death date, Grace's (Athena Karkanis) pregnancy, trying to save the passengers — will we see him reach his breaking point? "Josh Dallas' breaking point would be way, way sooner [than Ben's]," the actor admitted with a laugh. However, "once we get to Episode 8 of Season 2, there's a big shift in Ben's thinking," he revealed, teasing that "something major" will happen.

He'll also have reason to be concerned about Olive (Luna Blaise), as his daughter "gets involved in forces ... Ben doesn't agree with and thinks are very, very, very dangerous."

But at least he'll have a sense of normalcy to lean back on with his new job teaching, right? Watch the video above for more from Dallas about the Stone family, the death date, and what's to come in Season 2.

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC