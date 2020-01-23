First Look at Vanessa Williams' Singing Debut in Disney Junior's 'T.O.T.S.' (VIDEO)

Disney Junior is getting in the Valentine's Day spirit with its upcoming episode of T.O.T.S. (Tiny Ones Transport Service).

Airing Friday, January 24, the special themed episode finds Vanessa Williams returning as Captain Beakman to perform a show-stopping musical number. "Delivering Love" is a tune that won't leave your head soon after hearing it.

The upbeat melody features Williams' character alongside the baby birds at T.O.T.S. "Delivering love, that's what this holiday is for," Williams' Beakman proclaims, continuing on with the happy song and sentiment.

Luckily, we have the exclusive first look (or rather listen) at the song ahead of its TV debut. And as excited as fans are sure to be over the number, Williams is just as thrilled.

"I'm so excited about the debut of Captain Beakman's first song. 'Delivering Love' is a special tune I recorded for the Valentine's Day episode of T.O.T.S. and is filled with joy and elation preparing for the special deliveries of that happy day," Williams shared.

"One of the reasons I decided to lend my voice to this successful Disney Junior show was for the opportunity to sing," she added.

Hear Williams belt out "Delivering Love" by checking out the clip above.

T.O.T.S., Valentine's Day Episode, Friday, January 24, 10:00am ET/PT, Disney Junior