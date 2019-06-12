'T.O.T.S.': Vanessa Williams & Megan Hilty Tease New Disney Junior Series (VIDEO)

Disney Junior is reimagining the stork story with T.O.T.S — a.k.a. Tiny Ones Transport Service.

The new animated series, which debuts Friday, June 14, features a strong voice cast with the iconic Vanessa Williams and Broadway star Megan Hilty among its ranks. T.O.T.S. follows the story of best friends Pip and Freddy, a penguin and flamingo duo.

Pip and Freddy are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at T.O.T.S, which means they rely on each other to get baby animals where they need to be. Williams stars as Captain Beakman, who is the boss of T.O.T.S operations. "Pip and Freddy often come to me to try to figure out what to do and how to do it," Williams says.

Meanwhile, Hilty takes on the role of K.C., who is the head of the nursery in the clouds where she takes care of the baby animals before they're delivered to their forever families. "I'm really excited for my kids to see this show," Hilty gushes.

"Little kids are like sponges," she continues, "I think it's especially important for shows like T.O.T.S. in programming to expose kids to creative thinking and problem solving and teamwork, because they learn by example."

Find out what else Williams, Hilty and creator Travis Braun are saying about T.O.T.S. in the exclusive clip below, and don't miss it when it debuts on Disney Junior.

T.O.T.S., Series Premiere, Friday, June 14, 9am/8am c, Disney Channel