Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson on What's Next in 'This Is Us' Season 4 (VIDEO)

NBC's beloved drama This Is Us just returned for the second half of Season 4 and we're already in store for a pivotal episode on Tuesday, January 21. Stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson sat down with TV Insider's Jim Halterman at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour to discuss what's coming up.

The midseason premiere episode ended on a major cliffhanger as Brown's Randall Pearson came face-to-face with a home intruder. While they aren't sharing anything too specific, Brown and Kelechi Watson are opening up about what surprises even them on the show, keeping track of timelines, and what's to come in the video interview above.

"We have so much history of the characters," Kelechi Watson says about her role as Beth Pearson and her backstory. "I remember I didn't have all those answers before.. It's funny now that I can look and say, I know so much about her now in Season 4.

"The future's more of a mystery to me now, but who she is is firmer in me now than it was before," she continued.

Brown adds, "I love that Dan [Fogelman] continues to take these really wonderful chances, these big swings." Further elaborating, Brown notes the creator's decision to add new characters in the Season 4 premiere.

"I love that he'll do individualized episodes that may focus on Jack and Rebecca in the past or may focus on one of the Big 3," he continues. "He doesn't feel like he needs to use everybody in every episode so that the stories when we do talk about each other, they get a chance to go a little bit deeper."

