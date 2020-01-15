Issa Levels Up in HBO's New 'Insecure' Season 4 Teaser (VIDEO)

Issa Rae is coming back for more Insecure! HBO has set the comedy's Season 4 return for Sunday, April 12.

This latest chapter sees Issa and her squad elevate their relationships, both past and present, in order to decide who to keep around and who to phase out of their lives. The 10-episode season will also stream on HBO Now, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and more.

After the events of Season 3, Issa (Rae) is pursuing a passion project she cares deeply for, while Molly (Yvonne Orji) is navigating a relationship for the first time. Meanwhile, Lawrence (Jay Ellis) learns what leveling-up means, and the dynamics shift with Tiffany's (Amanda Seales) new baby in the mix.

The show also features Natasha Rothwell, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexander Hodge. Rae previewed the show's return with a teaser via her Twitter account, writing, "'It's 2020 girl, where TF is @insecurehbo?' We're back April 12th! #InsecureHBO."

The series was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, executive producers include Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. Laura Kittrell and Phil Augusta Jackson serve as co-executive producers.

Don't miss it when Insecure returns for Season 4 this Spring on HBO.

Insecure, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, April 12, 10/9c, HBO