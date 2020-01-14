Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge & 12 More Join 'Lord of the Rings' Cast

The cast of the upcoming Amazon Studios series The Lord of the Rings is coming together.

The studio announced the first group of series regulars for the Amazon Original based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels. Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman are set to star in the adaptation.

The series is set in Middle-earth and "will explore new storylines preceding" The Fellowship of the Ring. Production is slated to begin in February.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as showrunners and executive producers. J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes. Also set as executive producers are Bayona, Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill, and Justin Doble.

"After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series," McKay and Payne said in a statement. "These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide."

