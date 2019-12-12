'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is putting their eggs in Midge Maisel's basket as they just announced The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for Season 4.

The third season of the fan-favorite comedy, starring Rachel Brosnahan as the titular comedienne Midge, debuted less than a week ago on Friday, December 6.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called the latest season a "worldwide phenomenon" and revealed it is "the series' most watched opening weekend ever." And prior to its renewal, the show earned some awards recognition with nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards.

Brosnahan earned a Globe nomination and the series was recognized in the Best Comedy or Musical Series category. As for the SAGs, Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Borstein were all acknowledged for individual awards while the cast received a nod in the Ensemble in a Comedy category.

"It's time for an encore. #MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4!" read a tweet announcing the news.

Season 3 sees Midge head out on the road to join Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour, venturing to locations such as Miami and Las Vegas. The usual cast of characters returned and are likely to reprise their roles in Season 4, among which are Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch, Michael Zegen, Luke Kirby, Kevin Pollack and Caroline Aaron. Some new faces also joined the mix this season, including Sterling K. Brown, Cary Elwes, Liza Weil, and Stephanie Hsu.

Stay tuned for more details as the months go on and until then enjoy bingeing Maisel to your heart's content.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, Coming TBA, Amazon Prime Video