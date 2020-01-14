January Jones Confirms She Dated 'Bachelor' Star Nick Viall

Rumors swirled a couple of years ago about former Bachelor star Nick Viall dating Mad Men alum January Jones, and it turns out it was all true!

In fact, the actress confirmed she dated the 39-year-old while on an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, January 13. In the chat, the 42-year-old revealed Viall reached out to her on social media after she blasted him in various interviews discussing her love of the dating show.

“Then Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.’ And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ … I was like, ‘I hate that guy!’” she explained to Shepard.

Though Jones was initially reluctant to date a reality star, her sister convinced her to go out with the Bachelor Nation alum.

“My sister’s like, ‘If you don’t go, you will forever regret it.’ So I agreed to go on a date with him — or to drinks or whatever — and as I met him, I was rounding the corner, and I saw him, and he has this very distinct walk, and I had this instinct to run up to him and wrap my legs around his waist — you know, like they do? I stopped myself.”

Not only did The Politician star have a good time with Viall, the pair actually went on a couple of dates. However, it sounds like all they really discussed was The Bachelor, with Viall sharing juicy secrets about the show.

“When [contestants] come out of the limo and they all have these little schticks or whatever, producers are handing them to them,” Jones explained. “And then I just felt bad for the people who get, like, the dolphin costume. And there is all kinds of other stuff. But they do share a lot of germs with lots of people.”

Though it ultimately didn’t work out, Jones realized there’s more to Viall than meets the eye. “He was cast as the quote-unquote ‘villain,’ but he was actually … he had a bit of a brain, you know? So there was something else there,” she said.

In fact, Jones was recently a guest on Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, where they recapped the first episode of Season 24 of The Bachelor. No bad blood here!