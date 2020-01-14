'Jeopardy!' Producers Explain Bethlehem Issue, Reveal Replacement Clue (VIDEO)

An uncorrected version of Friday's Jeopardy! aired, resulting in backlash from fans.

The original $200 clue in the category "Where's That Church?" read, "Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity." Contestant Katie Needle's response was Palestine, but host Alex Trebek said it was wrong. Jack McGuire then buzzed in and his answer, Israel, was deemed correct. (Palestine is not recognized as a state by many countries.)

However, as has been explained in a statement on the show's website, "in the process of taping this clue ... we became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic. In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out." Both Katie and Jack's scores were reverted to what they'd been before it, and "the outcome of the game was not affected."

Rather, they continued with a new clue: "Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe." McGuire rang in with the correct answer, Mexico.

That version, however, did not air due to "human error in post-production," according to the show's statement. "We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again."

