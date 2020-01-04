Get to Know the 40 Acts Competing on ‘AGT: The Champions’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions will include 40 world-renowned superstar acts and feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, AGT’s longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins Champions from the smash hit Britain’s Got Talent.

Terry Crews, star of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and People‘s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. The new season premieres Monday, January 6 on NBC.

Here are the 40 acts who will compete this season on America’s Got Talent: The Champions:

Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner/ Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 – Finalist

Angelina Jordan – Singer – Norway’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner

Bars & Melody – Singing Duo – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist

Ben Blaque – Danger Act – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-finalist

Ben Hart – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist

Boogie Storm – Dance Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalist

Brian King Joseph – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist

Christian and Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act – America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist

Collabro – Singing Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner

Connie Talbot – Singer – Britain’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist

Dan Naturman – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist

Dania Díaz – Magician – Spain’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist

Duo Destiny – Hand to Hand Duo – Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist

Eddie Williams – Strongman – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist

Emil Rengle – Dancer – Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Freckled Sky – Projection/Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2015 – Quarter-finalist

Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter-finalist

Jack Vidgen – Singer – Australia’s Got Talent 2011 – Winner

JJ Pantano – Comedian – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist

Junior Creative – Shadow Dance Group – Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Luke Islam – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist

Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner

Marc Spelmann and X – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner-up

Michael Grimm – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2010 – Winner

Mike Yung – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 – Semi-finalist

Miki Dark – Danger Act – Holland’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist/ Das Supertalent 2019 – Finalist

Moses Concas – Harmonicist/Beat Boxer – Italia’s Got Talent 2016 – Winner

Oz Pearlman – Mentalist – America’s Got Talent 2015 – Finalist

Paddy and Nicko – Dance Duo – Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 – Finalist/France’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-finalist

Puddles Pity Party – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 – Quarter-finalist

Quick Style – Dance Trio – Norway’s Got Talent 2009 – Winner

Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist

Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-finalist

The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2006 – Finalist

Spencer Horsman – Danger Act – America’s Got Talent 2012 – Quarter-finalist

Strauss Serpent – Contortionist – Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist

Voices of Service – Singing Group – America’s Got Talent 2019– Finalist

V.Unbeatable – Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist



Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek!

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 8/7c, NBC