Get to Know the 40 Acts Competing on ‘AGT: The Champions’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)
Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions will include 40 world-renowned superstar acts and feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, AGT’s longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins Champions from the smash hit Britain’s Got Talent.
Terry Crews, star of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and People‘s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. The new season premieres Monday, January 6 on NBC.
Here are the 40 acts who will compete this season on America’s Got Talent: The Champions:
Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act – Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner/ Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 – Finalist
Angelina Jordan – Singer – Norway’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
Bars & Melody – Singing Duo – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist
Ben Blaque – Danger Act – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-finalist
Ben Hart – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
Boogie Storm – Dance Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalist
Brian King Joseph – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
Christian and Percy – Hand Balancer/Dog Act – America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist
Collabro – Singing Group – Britain’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
Connie Talbot – Singer – Britain’s Got Talent 2007 – Finalist
Dan Naturman – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2014 – Finalist
Dania Díaz – Magician – Spain’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
Duo Destiny – Hand to Hand Duo – Poland’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
Eddie Williams – Strongman – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist
Emil Rengle – Dancer – Romania’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Freckled Sky – Projection/Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2015 – Quarter-finalist
Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician – America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter-finalist
Jack Vidgen – Singer – Australia’s Got Talent 2011 – Winner
JJ Pantano – Comedian – Australia’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist
Junior Creative – Shadow Dance Group – Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Luke Islam – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-finalist
Marcelito Pomoy – Singer – Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 – Winner
Marc Spelmann and X – Magician – Britain’s Got Talent 2019 – Runner-up
Michael Grimm – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2010 – Winner
Mike Yung – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 – Semi-finalist
Miki Dark – Danger Act – Holland’s Got Talent 2019 – Semi-Finalist/ Das Supertalent 2019 – Finalist
Moses Concas – Harmonicist/Beat Boxer – Italia’s Got Talent 2016 – Winner
Oz Pearlman – Mentalist – America’s Got Talent 2015 – Finalist
Paddy and Nicko – Dance Duo – Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 – Finalist/France’s Got Talent 2016 – Semi-finalist
Puddles Pity Party – Singer – America’s Got Talent 2017 – Quarter-finalist
Quick Style – Dance Trio – Norway’s Got Talent 2009 – Winner
Ryan Niemiller – Comedian – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar – America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-finalist
The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2006 – Finalist
Spencer Horsman – Danger Act – America’s Got Talent 2012 – Quarter-finalist
Strauss Serpent – Contortionist – Africa’s Got Talent 2018 – Winner
Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
Voices of Service – Singing Group – America’s Got Talent 2019– Finalist
V.Unbeatable – Dance Group – America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 8/7c, NBC