Mark Hamill to Guest Star on 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 2

FX's What We Do in the Shadows is welcoming an intergalactic hero for a guest role as Star Wars vet Mark Hamill will appear in Season 2 of the popular comedy.

Series creator Jemaine Clemente first shared the news with Television Critics Association (TCA) members during a press panel. Clemente, who co-created the original 2014 film upon which the series is based with Taika Waititi, didn't reveal too much about Hamill's role, but he will appear in an episode from the forthcoming season which premieres April 15.

After word spread of the guest spot, Hamill himself took to Twitter to sound off, reminding fans of his previous hints about a project he "really, really, REALLY loved but was under an NDA" at the time.

Remember when I told you about a project I really, really, really, REALLY loved but it was under an NDA? Well, @AJemaineClement just let the bat out of the bag & announced I'll soon be visiting my favorite undead family on @theshadowsfx!🧛‍♂️What Will I Do In The Shadows? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/M9txUqSRxV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

The series, which launched last year follows the daily lives of vampire roommates living in Staten Island. As they navigate the modern world, viewers are introduced to hilarious scenarios and the vampires' quirky habits and traditions.

Clemente also revealed that Season 1 recurring star Beanie Feldstein won't return for Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. But rest assured, Season 2 will include other characters, and will supposedly feature other supernatural beings such as ghosts and witches.

The series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. The original film starred Celemente, Waititi and Jonny Brugh as Vladislav, Viago and Deacon — a trio of vamps living in New Zealand.

Actors Clemente, Waititi and Brugh reprised their film roles in one of Season 1's episodes alongside various guest stars. What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced for TV by Clemente, Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

Don't miss Hamill, and more surprises when Season 2 arrives this spring.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 15, FX