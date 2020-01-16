'Star Trek: Picard' Sneak Peek: Picard's Number One Is Quite the Assassin (VIDEO)

Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) might be used to giving orders, but he's not always going to be obeyed.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at one such occasion, as the now retired Picard walks with Number One at his family's vineyard in France's Loire Valley. (No wonder he's feeling restless!)

Before Picard embarks on a new mission that once again takes him to space, he has to deal with Number One — and he knows that his dog understands him. "Don't pretend you don't speak French," he tells Number One. "We practiced."

Watch the clip above to see just why the dog is called a "little assassin."

"It was important to me that Picard be a different man now," Stewart said in the new issue of TV Guide Magazine. "I asked for scenes that showed aspects of him you wouldn't believe possible — irritability, rudeness, a short temper — growing out of frustration and disappointment." But of course that doesn't come out with Number One.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23, but the series has already been renewed for a second season. "The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access, said. “We are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres."

Star Trek: Picard, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 23, CBS All Access