'Shrill's Offbeat Humor Will Charm You in Season 2

Any comedies not named Fleabag were overshadowed in 2019.

And while that cheeky show deserved its accolades and attention, Shrill, a wonderfully irreverent series that debuted last year, is also worthy of a watch — if offbeat humor (think: awkward outdoor sex interrupted by hiking kids) is up your alley.

On Season 2, plus-size writer Annie (Saturday Night Live's charming Aidy Bryant) grows more confident as she aims to take control of her life.

After quitting her job at a weekly paper, she tells her ex-boss (John Cameron Mitchell), "I know what I'm doing." Well, not always. But that's why Shrill is so funny and relatable.

Shrill, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 24, Hulu

