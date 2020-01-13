'In Pursuit With John Walsh' Continues Crusade for Justice in Season 2

After a successful first season where eight featured fugitives have already been brought to justice, Investigation Discovery and victims’ rights advocate John Walsh are teaming once again to hunt down persons of interest and find missing children with a second season of In Pursuit With John Walsh, premiering Wednesday, January 15.

In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce us to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed.

Pursuits rely on leads from ID’s viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals.

In the premiere episode, John follows the trail of fugitive Leroy Headley who called 911 in South Burlington, Vermont, claiming to have shot his girlfriend. Police set down a dark and twisting path that unravels a history of violence, but authorities believe they’re not too far behind this alleged killer and are hoping ID’s viewers can help bring him to justice once and for all.

Then, Cal goes on the ground in Abilene, Texas and uncovers hidden truths behind the case of Jeffrey Forrest, a church daycare worker who is accused of sexual abuse of children in his care.

But after he failed to turn up at trial, police are now searching for a dangerous alleged sexual predator on the run.

In Pursuit With John Walsh, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 15, 10/9c, Investigation Discovery