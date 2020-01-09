'Party of Five': How Does the New Series Hold Up Against the Original? (POLL)

We're long past the point of return when it comes to television reboots and revivals, but there are a few that hit a nerve, and not always in a bad way. Such is the case for Party of Five.

In the growing viewer fatigue over rehashed ideas and sequel series, Freeform's reimagined tale of five children finding themselves suddenly parentless and having to figure life out on their own is actually a bright spot among the ever-increasing reboot crowd.

While this series may have the same title as the original, it's certainly no carbon copy, swapping out scenarios for two very different families at the center of the show. Unlike the original series, which debuted in 1994 and featured the Salinger family, the new Party of Five focuses on the Acostas, who lose their parents to deportation.

While the loss is less permanent for the Acostas than it was for the Salingers, it's no less traumatizing of a separation experienced by them all.

Another similar detail between the Acostas and Salingers are the family restaurants they suddenly have to manage sans parents. Even with the overlapping details, Party of Five is a whole new ballgame for this generation, leading viewers on another emotional journey.

In the season premiere episode of the reboot, eldest brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) is left in charge of his brood of siblings including teenage twins Beto (Niko Guardado) and Lucia (Emily Tosta), young sister Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) and baby Rafa. Their lives are flipped upside down when parents Gloria (Fernanda Urrejola) and Javier (Bruno Bichir) are taken by ICE from their restaurant and detained at local detention center.

Roush Review: Freeform Reimagines 'Party of Five' With Brave Timeliness The tearjerker is a relevant reboot of the '90s series about children separated from their parents.

Before the episode's end, though, the kids are forced into a tearful goodbye with their parents, knowing that they'll never see them in the country again. And because of Emilio's status as a Dreamer, he can't risk exiting the United States, leaving the separation between parents and children permanent for the time being.

As they face the unknown, viewers will experience the way the Acostas tackle their situation, including trials, tribulations and triumphs. So, what did you think about the reboot series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below, and don't miss the next episodes on Freeform.

Party of Five, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Freeform