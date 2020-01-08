ABC at TCA: No Oscars 2020 Host, a 'thirtysomething' Revival & More

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced a number of new series and programming events the TCA Winter 2020 Press Tour on Wednesday, featuring revivals of some old favorites and live event shows:

thirtysomething(else)

This sequel to the groundbreaking series thirtysomething, which ran from 1987-91, has received a pilot pickup from ABC. The show will follow the grown-up, 30-something children of original characters Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Supermarket Sweep

ABC's stable of game show revivals grows with Supermarket Sweep, hosted and executive produced by Leslie Jones. Teams put their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to the test in a race to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967.

The Conners Live Event

ABC airs a special live episode of The Conners on the night of the New Hampshire primary, Tuesday, February 8. The cast will perform the episode live for both the East and West coast broadcasts. ABC News coverage of the New Hampshire presidential primary election will be incorporated into the story in real time as the results roll in during the evening.

'The Conners' to Air Live Episode Timed to New Hampshire Primary ABC News coverage of the primary will be incorporated into the story of episode that evening, including the results as they roll in.

The Oscars 2020 Go Hostless

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place live on ABC Sunday, February 24. As with last year, the ceremony will be no formal host.

Highwire Live With Nik Wallenda

King of the Highwire Nik Wallenda is back in March for another amazing stunt event special on ABC.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire 20th Anniversary Revival

Starting April 8, Jimmy Kimmel hosts a special primetime run of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in celebration of the game show's 20th anniversary. Celebrity contestants play for charity and can invite a guest in the hot seat to help them answer questions.

2020 NFL Draft

The next class of NFL players will be selected live on ABC April 23-25.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Returns

ABC will present its third installment of the live sitcom event special in May.

72nd Emmy Awards Get a Date

The 72nd Emmy Awards” air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 20. Host and producers are to be announced.

Young Frankenstein Live!

ABC's latest live musical event will be Young Frankenstein Live! (working title), produced by legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer Mel Brooks. It will air during the Halloween season.

The Conners Live, Tuesday, February 8, 8/7c, ABC

The Oscars 2020, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Premiere, Wednesday, April 8, ABC

72nd Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8pm ET/5PM PT, ABC