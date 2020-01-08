ABC Teaming With Mel Brooks for 'Young Frankenstein Live!' Musical

It's a-live!

ABC announced its next live musical production at the 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour, and it's Young Frankenstein Live! (working title), produced by EGOT winner and director, writer, actor, comedian, producer, and composer Mel Brooks.

Based on the Broadway stage version, this adaptation of Young Frankenstein will follow Brooks and Gene Wilder's comedic film reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel. The production will also feature music from the stage adaptation, composed by Brooks.

7 Broadway Musicals Begging for a Live TV Special After the success of live TV versions of such Broadway musicals as 'Grease' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' more are coming.

Young Frankenstein Live! is coming this fall, but an exact airdate as well as the cast announcement will be made at a later date.

ABC's recent musical spectacular The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live (on November 5) was the most-watched made-for-TV musical on any network in almost four years and was that week's No. 1 entertainment show.

In 2019, ABC also aired live episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times as part of Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Additionally, Fox and NBC have aired notable live productions, including A Christmas Story, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grease, Sound of Music, The Passion, Hairspray, Peter Pan, and The Wiz.

Young Frankenstein Live!, Fall 2020, ABC