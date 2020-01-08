'The Conners' to Air Live Episode Timed to New Hampshire Primary

ABC's top-rated comedy The Conners is going to air a special live episode the night of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, February 11 at 8/7c.

The cast of the family series will perform twice, once for the East Coast broadcast and again for the West Coast. ABC News coverage of the primary will be incorporated into the story of episode that evening, including the results as they roll in.

The premise of the episode stems from Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) son, Mark (Ames McNamara), watching the primary results with big sis Harris (Emma Kenney) for his school report. Harris couldn't care less about the electoral process, convinced money's power over politics mean no real change will ever happen.

The rest of the Conner clan will also chime in with their differing stances on why everyone should vote. Using their working-class perspective, they'll illustrate the predicament of having to vote for candidates you don't love, but will "screw you the least."

The episode is set against a backdrop of an uncertain romance, as Louise (Katey Sagal) is offered an opportunity that could take her away from Lanford. The news prompts the family to take initiative by throwing her a surprise going-away party. Needless to say, the decision puts a wedge between Dan (John Goodman) and his daughters.

Along with Goodman, Gilbert, McNamara, Kenney and guest star Sagal, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Jayden Rey will also appear in the special installment. Don't miss the action when The Conners go live on February 11.

The Conners, Live episode, Tuesday, February 11, 8/7c, ABC