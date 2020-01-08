ABC at TCA: Emmys Return & Get 2020 Date, 'HTGAWM' Series Finale & More

It's just the beginning of 2020, but ABC is already looking ahead to the spring and fall.

The network announced premiere and return dates for new and established series (including one that's ending) as part of its TCA Winter 2020 Press Tour. Plus, award season may have just begun, but we can already start planning to see TV stars recognized again with the 2020 Emmy Awards.

ABC's New Romantic Dramedy Baker and the Beauty Heats up in April

The network that was once home to fairytales in Once Upon a Time is offering a modern-day fairytale in The Baker and the Beauty, set to premiere on Monday, April 6 at 10/9c.

Daniel Garcia is a relatable everyman, working in the family bakery and doing everything his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect of him. But when he meets international superstar Noa Hamilton on a wild Miami night, it puts his life in the spotlight.

The series, based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie, and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

Celebrate TV's Best on ABC as the Emmys Return

After four years, the Emmy Awards return to ABC on Sunday, September 20, at 8 PM ET/5PM PT (airing live coast to coast). The host(s) and producers will be announced at a later date.

'HTGAWM's Latest Victim Says 'This Is Certainly Not Goodbye' The actor reveals that we'll see his character when the series returns in April 2020.

Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 14. Outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television will be honored at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See If They Truly to Get Away With Murder in the May Series Finale

How to Get Away With Murder stunned fans by ending its fall finale with the return of Wes (Alfred Enoch) at Annalise's (Viola Davis) flash-forward funeral and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) arrested for Asher's (Matt McGorry) murder.

Tune in to see what's going on in the final six episodes beginning Thursday, April 2. The series finale will air Thursday, May 14.

Shark Tank & American Housewife Move Nights

Shark Tank is returning to its Friday time slot (8/7c) on February 28 after starting its 11th season on Sundays. Also on the move is American Housewife, airing Wednesdays beginning March 18 at 9:30/8:30c. It will move to 9/8c on April 15.

The Baker and the Beauty, Series Premiere, Monday, April 6, 10/9c, ABC

72nd Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8pm ET/5PM PT, ABC

How to Get Away With Murder, Series Finale, Thursday, May 14, 10/9c, ABC