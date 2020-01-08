'Modern Family' Sets Series Finale Date, ABC to Air Fan-Voted Marathon

It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family as the long-running ABC comedy has officially set a series finale date for its current Season 11, the show's final season.

Viewers will tune in on Wednesday, April 8 for one last belly-laugh with the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker gang on the network. But that's not the only thing to look forward to for Modern Family fans! In addition to the finale news, ABC also announced at its Winter TCA 2020 presentation that it will run a special slate of fan-voted programming focused on the series.

On Wednesday, March 11, the network will air select episodes from 8/7c to 11/10c, kicking off with the series premiere episode that started it all back in 2009. The episodes, selected by the fans themselves, will feature some of the extended family's most memorable and hilarious moments.

Voting for the slate begins Monday, February 3, via daily Twitter polls from the show's Twitter handle. The eligibility window for voting ends Friday, February 7, and each day will feature a different selection of episodes for viewers to pick from.

Modern Family returns from winter hiatus this Wednesday, January 8, continuing its over decade-long influence on the television landscape. Over the years, Modern Family has featured characters who live life on their own terms, broke down stereotypes, shared embarrassing mishaps, and shared tender and funny moments with those around the world.

The show won five consecutive Emmy Awards, tying with former series Frasier for the record. As the series winds down, viewers can rest assured the moments they've come to love over the years will continue to play out until the final curtain call.

