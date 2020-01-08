ABC Announces Musical 'Bachelor' Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

Bachelor Nation fans, rejoice — and sing your happiness if you so choose.

ABC has announced a new series, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, premiering Monday, April 13 at 8/7c. The series "unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love."

It will see 20 single men and women on the journey to find love through music. They'll sing well-known songs, individually and as couples, as they try to form attractions, reveal their feelings, and fall in love through the music.

The bachelors and bachelorettes will live together and go on Bachelor-style, music-focused dates. After they've committed to one another, the couples will take their relationships to the next level, and their harmony will be tested through musical challenges. Some of the biggest names in the music business will judge their live performances.

Whether or not a couple continues on will be determined by whether their performance reveals their love and devotion to one another. Couples will be eliminated until only one is left.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart joins The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. The latest Bachelor Nation series is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric, and Peter Geist will serve as executive producers.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, Series Premiere, Monday, April 13, 8/7c, ABC