Tenille Arts & 14 More 'Bachelor' Performers You May Have Forgotten (VIDEO)

After 24 seasons of The Bachelor, there are just some things we’ve come to expect from the show — salacious make outs, two-on-one dates, contestants there for "the wrong reasons," and of course, musical performances.

Every season without fail gives us an incredible moment where the lead — this season, that would be Peter Weber — surprises his date with a private (or sometimes public!) concert of a singer or group. While some of the performers are up-and-comers, every once and a while the show manages to snag an A-list guest.

The Season 24 premiere was particularly notable for featuring singer Tenille Arts, who performed her song “Somebody Like That” for Peter, his family, and his date Madison. Interestingly enough, some viewers noted that this wasn't the first time the country artist has graced a Bachelor series — she's appeared a whopping three times on the franchise!

But we wouldn't blame you if you forgot about the other two times. In fact, there are a number of other performers you may not remember appearing on the shows over the seasons — and a few of them are big ones! Scroll down for a reminder of those names.

Chris Lane

Nick Viall took Danielle L. to see Chris Lane perform back in Bachelor Season 21. Not only is this performance notable because of Chris’ success in the country music world since then, but he also recently married Bachelor Season 20 winner (and Ben Higgins' ex-fiancée) Lauren Bushnell in November 2019.

Robin Thicke

Robin appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelor when Jason Mesnick took Jillian Harris to see the R&B crooner perform. This was in 2009, four years before Thicke hit it big with 2013 single "Blurred Lines"!

Chicago

The Bachelor scored big when they were able to book Chicago back in Season 14. Jake Pavelka took Ali Fedotowsky to see the band perform and the couple danced the night away.

Luke Bryan

Before he became the country powerhouse (and American Idol judge!) he is today, Luke performed on The Bachelorette. In 2012, he hit the stage and sang “Do I” and “Drunk on You” for Emily Maynard during a one-on-one date in Season 8.

Brett Young

Brett performed during Season 23 of The Bachelor when Colton Underwood took Caelynn Miller-Keyes on a romantic date to the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado. The singer performed “Here Tonight” and has certainly grown in popularity since his time on the show.

Colbie Caillat

Before Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum decided to get married and start a family, the couple enjoyed a beautiful performance of “Brighter Than the Sun” by Colbie during Season 7 of The Bachelorette.

Dolly Parton

Dolly is arguably the most iconic person to ever appear on a Bachelor Nation show, which she did during Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. In fact, Dolly performed a song she wrote for Emily and her date, Arie Luyendyk Jr., during their time in Dollywood. How epic is that?!

Backstreet Boys

Nick Viall surprised one of his group dates back in Season 21 with the opportunity to not only see The Backstreet Boys, but also spend time with them! The women learned how to do one of the boy band's most iconic dances and it has to go down as one of the best dates in Bachelor history.

Amos Lee

Amos hit the stage during Season 20 of The Bachelor when Ben Higgins took Caila Quinn on a one-on-one date. The singer-songwriter is probably best known for his song, “Sweet Pea.”

Barenaked Ladies

Back in Season 6, Ali Fedotowsky’s guys got to jam out to a performance by Barenaked Ladies, best known for hits like “One Week” and “If I had $1,000,000.”

Boyz II Men



Andi Dorfman took one of her group dates to see '90s legends Boyz II Men in concert during The Bachelorette Season 10. Not only did the guys get to meet the trio, but they got to perform too!

Train

Brad Womack brought contestant Jackie Gordon to see the band Train perform in Bachelor Season 15. It was a totally private concert for the couple, who shared a dance together.

Big & Rich

In Season 19, Chris Soules went on a group date in Deadwood, South Dakota, to see country duo Big & Rich, best known for hits like “Save a Horse” and “Lost in the Moment."

Vanessa Williams

We have to go all the way back to Season 3 of The Bachelorette to remember Williams' performance for leading lady Jennifer Schefft and her date, Fabrice Le Parc. The performance took place at NYC’s Cotton Club in 2005, if you can believe it.