Nic & a Patient Have a Zero-G Surprise for Conrad on 'The Resident' (VIDEO)

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) returns to Chastain — sort of — in The Resident winter premiere.

Well, he steps foot right outside its doors, as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "Free Fall." (Getting back inside, however, may not be quite so easy.) But in doing so, he gets quite the offer, which may be just what he needs to keep his mind off what happened in the fall finale. Just as Conrad had been named Chief Resident, Red Rock used the fact that he kept a patient's suicide attempt from the transplant team as an excuse to fire him.

But while he's working on his next step, a patient, Finn (Bridger Zadina), enlists him for quite the adventure. And Finn likes that Nic (Emily VanCamp) was "cagey" on the phone about what he needed: "It's a beautiful day to ditch gravity."

Watch the clip above to get the details about the zero-gravity adventure Finn has planned.

"We're not blowing past this particular setback, the biggest one [Conrad's] suffered," executive producer Todd Harthan told TV Insider. "What we want to explore in a very real way is where Conrad's head is at when we come back from the break."

Also in this episode, Cain (Morris Chestnut) puts the doctors on a commission-based pay system in his first move as the new Chief of Surgery. That leads to Devon's (Manish Dayal) new intern agreeing to a procedure without considering the risks. Meanwhile, Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) struggles with taking care of Adaku's baby, and Bell's (Bruce Greenwood) supplement company gets its big break.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox