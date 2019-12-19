Is Bradley Ready to Interview Mitch in 'The Morning Show' Finale? (VIDEO)

The plan to interview Mitch (Steve Carell) and expose Fred may be hitting a major bump in The Morning Show Season 1 finale.

People have been moving pieces into play to make some big moves leading up to "The Interview," but as seen in this sneak peek, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), Cory (Billy Crudup), Chip (Mark Duplass), and Mitch are up against a clock.

"This is not ready for air," Bradley protests. "This is too delicate and too important to rush." Mitch disagrees, but she refuses to let him take control.

However, as Chip and Cory point out, they have a very good reason for putting this out there as soon as possible — especially considering a certain person who knows Bradley has met with TMS' former coanchor.

In the finale, TMS faces a day of reckoning when a plan to upend UBA's power structure is set in motion.

The Morning Show, Fridays, Apple TV+