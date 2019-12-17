'The Voice' Top 4 — Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEOS)

The Voice's 17th season has reached the end of the line with the Top 4 battling for the winner's circle during Monday night's episode.

The four contestants remaining — Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran, Rose Short and Jake Hoot — put their best foot forward for an evening filled with original songs, duets and covers. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani supported the competitors on what was an exciting night for viewers and the aspiring singers themselves.

And the Top 4 were getting in the holiday spirit with special performances of festive tunes. In an episode with so many great numbers, it's hard to narrow down the field, but based on views on the videos below alone, fans can attest that they're among the best.

Scroll down to view the showstopping moments and don't miss the finale on NBC, Tuesday, December 17.

Katie Kadan performs "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"

Ricky Duran Sings "Runnin' Down a Dream"

Rose Short performs "Steamroller"

Katie Kadan sings "All Better"

Jake Hoot performs "Wintersong" with Coach Kelly Clarkson

Katie Kadan sings "Merry Christmas Baby" with Coach John Legend"

Rose Short performs "Border Song"

Jake Hoot sings "Amazed"

The Voice, Season 17 Finale, Tuesday, December 17, 8/7c, NBC