Patti LaBelle Brings Soul to Hallmark's 'A Family Christmas Gift' (VIDEO)

Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone and Patti LaBelle star in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries A Family Christmas Gift, a new, original movie premiering Sunday, December 22 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When music magazine editor Amber (Peete) goes to Colorado for Christmas with her aunt Dora (LaBelle), the famous singer Dora DuChamp, she bosses the handsome driver who meets her. Later, she learns he’s Alan (Johnstone), Dora’s friend, the school music teacher, who was doing her a favor.

Off to a frosty start, Amber and Alan are none too happy to find out at the tree lighting that Dora has volunteered them to organize the school fundraiser.

In charge of the event for years, Alan bristles when Amber wants to turn it into an elaborate gala. Claiming it’s a showcase for the kids since the music program is funded by a grant, Alan is blasé when Amber leaves.

But when the grant is cancelled, he becomes open to Amber’s ideas, especially when her magazine becomes a sponsor. But, of course, there’s one condition: Amber must get Dora, who isn’t fond of the press, to give an interview.

With the fundraiser a success, the warmth between Alan and Amber grows into a romantic flame.



A Family Christmas Gift, Premiere, Sunday, December 22, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries