Stars We Loved & Lost in 2019: Shannen Doherty Remembers Luke Perry

Luke Perry, October 11, 1966–March 4, 2019

In 1990, as fans around the world fell in love with Luke Perry, on Beverly Hills, 90210, Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh was falling for his bad boy Dylan McKay at the same explosive rate. Though Brenda and Dylan didn't end up together, the actors remained in each other's lives after the show ended in 2000, through Doherty's battle with cancer and until Perry — riding a resurgence of appreciation as Riverdale's virtuous Fred Andrews — passed away in March.

Doherty shares part of their path together and why he will always be on it with her.

I keep getting asked to put into words what Luke was like, or what our relationship was like, etc. I have said so much about Luke and yet so little.

He was a man that possessed qualities unique to him. A jokester, yet deeply serious. A kid that grew into a man. An actor who loved his craft but loved fatherhood and his family more. A costar that became a friend. He was quiet until he had something to say. He was thoughtful in his thoughts. He was profoundly complicated and yet the guy next door. Luke was humble. Gracious. Appreciative.

We argued, we laughed, we loved, we grew apart, we grew close and we always loved each other. He left an impression upon every person he met because he made you feel like a part of his tribe. He embraced people and life. His smile and the way he would dip his head down with his eyes downcast forever wearing his baseball hat is the way I see him…my favorite way.

Have I said more about him now? Yes, no, maybe. He is in my heart and that is a place that is private.