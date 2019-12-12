What Will It Cost Gibbs to Help Ziva in Her 'NCIS' Season 17 Return? (VIDEO)

Ziva (Cote de Pablo) returns in the NCIS fall finale, and much like at the beginning of the season, her and Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) lives are going to be in danger.

CBS released a trailer teasing just what to expect from "The North Pole" when the team helps Ziva with "the one thing" she said she needs to take care of before she can return to her family, and it's going to be bloody for at least one character.

But who exactly is cuffed with bloody wrists? We'll have to wait and see.

And while Gibbs may be ready to jump in to help Ziva — which is no surprise given how they left things and how clearly hurt she was that he took her "death" at face value — Jack (Maria Bello) is concerned about the cost. Is she the only one? Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) says, "I don't trust her," but it's unclear if he means Ziva (maybe simply because she called him out on his personal feelings last time).

Watch the trailer below to see just how much trouble Gibbs and Ziva are about to get into.

"It is a life or death situation," Diona Reasonover told TV Insider of Ziva's return. "Ziva, Gibbs, [and] the whole team really and truly have to put this case front and center because if they don't, someone will die."

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS