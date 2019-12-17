'NBC's New Year's Eve 2020' Unveils Hosts & Musical Guest Lineup

NBC's New Years Eve 2020 will welcome back some familiar faces as Carson Daly returns to host the live television event with the help of correspondents Julianne Hough and Ellen's DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Airing Tuesday, December 31 from 10/9c to 11/10c and returning for the final countdown from 11:30/10:30c to 12:30/11:30c, viewers will be rewarded with various performances from some of their favorite artists.

Hough will also perform in Times Square. The lineup of performers for this year's event also includes X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, The Struts and Gwen Stefani. Meanwhile, Keith Urban will join in on the fun from the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville event.

"There's nothing quite like spending the night with friends and family and enjoying great music to bring in the new year," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "And, no doubt, we have an incredible lineup of world-class musicians to keep the party going strong."

Ahead of NBC's New Year's Eve 2020, A Toast to 2019! will air from 8/7c to 10/9c with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The star-studded primetime special will highlight the year's biggest pop culture moments. Among the stars appearing are Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Bell and Tony Hale who will dish on the year's most buzzed-about stories.

Other guests slated to appear on A Toast to 2019! include Lauren Ash, Ryan Eggold, Ben Feldman, Al Roker, Patton Oswalt, Ashley Tisdale and many more. NBC's New Year's Eve 2020 is executive produced by Daly and John Irwin, Casey Spira serves as co-executive producer and Alan Carter directs.

NBC's New Year's Eve 2020, Tuesday, December 31, 10/9c, NBC