Maggie Lawson & Jason Biggs Are 'Outmatched' in Poster for New Fox Comedy (PHOTO)

The struggle is real for Maggie Lawson's Kay and Jason Biggs' Mike in Outmatched — and all over their faces.

TV Insider has an exclusive look at the key art for Fox's new winter comedy, and it puts its kids' smarts on display.

The multi-camera family comedy follows a blue-collar couple in Atlanta City, Kay and Mike, who barely got through high school but are trying to raise four kids, three of whom are certified geniuses. Sixteen-year-old Brian (Connor Kalopsis) is a math whiz who thinks he knows more about the world than his parents, 15-year-old Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) is a language prodigy who can manipulate her parents into getting anything she wants, and 10-year-old Marc (Jack Stanton) is a music savant who wants everyone to leave him alone. And each is represented with the marker on their parents' faces in the photo below.

As for the rest of the family, Kay's a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, Mike is a handyman and uncultivated guy's guy, and their fourth child, eight-year-old Leila (Oakley Bull) isn't a genius and the only one they can understand. Can Kay and Mike deal with the demands and egos of their high-IQ kids and bring normalcy to their lives? At least they have their childhood friends, Rita (Tisha Campbell) and Irwin (Finesse Mitchell) as a sounding board for their parenting struggles.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment, with Lon Zimmet as the executive producer.

Outmatched, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 23, 8:30/7:30c, Fox