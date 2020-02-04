'Outmatched' Sneak Peek: Tony Danza & Caroline Aaron Cause a Stir in 'Grandparents' (VIDEO)

Fox's new comedy Outmatched is getting a double dose of funny in its upcoming February 6 episode, "Grandparents," and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

Things in the family household get turned upside down with the arrival of Mike's (Jason Biggs) parents Jay and Sylvia who are portrayed by the hilarious Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) and Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The snowbirds — visiting from Florida — will test bonds and tempers.

In a clip from the episode, we see the pair arrive at the Jersey home as they ditch their bags at the door and greet their grandchildren. "Look at these angels, oh, I just wanna dunk you in sangria and drink you up," Sylvia exclaims with her arms wide open.

Meanwhile, Jay heads over to eldest son, Brian (Connor Kalopsis), who learns a lesson when it comes to shaking hands. "What is that? Like a bag of coleslaw? C'mon, don't they teach you how to shake hands at that fancy private school of yours?" Jay asks before getting an explanation he probably wishes he never heard.

Meanwhile, Sylvia puts the other kids to the test, telling them that she brags to her friends all the time about how smart they are. When she asks them to guess which number she's thinking of, blank stares abound.

See the full calamity ensue by checking out the clip above and don't miss Outmatched this week on Fox.

Outmatched, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, Fox