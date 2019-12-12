'Survivor' Boots Contestant Dan Spilo for Off-Camera 'Incident'

Earlier this Survivor season, concerns were raised regarding castaway Dan Spilo's alleged inappropriate behavior, and in the December 11 episode, the show finally expelled the talent manager from the game.

Contestants had brought their issues with their castmate to the attention of the show's crew, namely that Spilo had been touching them without permission and refused to stop when asked. Cameras caught the behavior, but it took weeks before producers addressed the situation in the November 13 episode.

At the time, Spilo was warned that he'd be placed on watch, and one wrong move would lead to his removal. During Wednesday's episode, following the evening's tribal council scene, Spilo was taken from camp and host Jeff Probst dropped by to reveal that he'd no longer be participating in the game.

'Survivor' Producers Forced to Step In After Harassment Allegations Arise Current contestant Dan Spilo was a common factor in the women's discussions this week.

There was little explanation regarding Spilo's sudden removal to the castaways, but a title card shown on screen revealed "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

Spilo's removal means he will not be seen or participate in the remaining episodes of the season. The shakeup will certainly affect the game, but it's contestant Kellee Kim whose response says it all. Kim was voted out during the November 13 episode after she attempted to explain to the other players how uncomfortable Spilo made her feel.

After last night's episode, she took to Twitter where she shared a statement. "Tonight, on CBS Survivor, Dan Spilo was kicked off the show for, once again, inappropriate touching. While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior," Kim began. See her full statement in the tweet below.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

The length of time between Spilo's expulsion and his initial warning was 14 days. What did you think about his removal from the game? Let us know in the comments below.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS