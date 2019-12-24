NBA Christmas Day: Your Full 2019 TV Schedule

The NBA stuffs five sweet games down the chimney on Christmas Day for all the good little basketball fans.

First up, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are in Toronto to run the floor against Kyle Lowry and the reigning champion Raptors (noon/11am c, ESPN).

Beasts of the East brawl in Philly as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers (2:30/1:30c, ABC).

James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets blast off on the road vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4c, ABC).

The day's primetime showcase has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the Clippers against LeBron James (above), Anthony Davis and the Lakers in a Los Angeles showdown of the best in the West (8/7c, ABC).

Finally, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Pepsi Center for a nightcap (10:30/9:30c, ESPN).

NBA Christmas Day, Noon/11am c, ESPN and ABC