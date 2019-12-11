5 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Leopard Is Likely This Grammy Winner

The Masked Singer is rounding its final lap of Season 2 and along the way, we've learned a lot about the disguised celebrities.

While voices have been altered and cryptic clues provided, there have been plenty of solid hints as to the people behind these masks. And each week, one contestant in particular's identity has become even clearer: Leopard.

Considering this star's comfortability onstage, it's safe to say he has a history with that type of performance. Pair that information with the clues we've collected and Leopard has to be the singer Seal.

1. The Voice

The biggest tip-off when it comes to Leopard's true identity is the voice behind the mask, and a side-by-side listening of Seal's signature vocals and Leopard's singing displays a clear connection. Plus, even when he's not singing, Leopard has a British accent when speaking — just like U.K. native Seal!

2. Presidential Performance

In one of the clue packages, Leopard revealed he performed at the white house and Seal actually performed at the White House back in 2011.

3. Modern Family

In Leopard's clue package, it was said that he "wasn't always wanted" implying he was given up by his parents. Seal was raised by a foster family, lending truth to Leopard's statements if he's really under the mask.

4. Photography

Seal has a passion for photography, just like Leopard shared in his clue package. The singer has spoken openly about his love for the medium and was featured in Architectural Digest, in which he shared his interests.

5. Posture

A comparison of Leopard and Seal's onstage stances indicates they like the same poses and positions while performing. See a side-by-side comparison and tell us they're not the same person...

So, who do you think Leopard is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox