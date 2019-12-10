Steve Harvey Heads to Facebook Watch With Talk Show Revival

Steve Harvey is conquering a new frontier for his brand as he takes his talents to Facebook Watch.

The host and TV personality is heading to streaming with a version of his talk show Steve aptly titled STEVE on Watch. Set to air exclusively beginning Monday, January 6, STEVE on Watch will include all the best things about the comedian and bestselling author's original talk show.

Prepare yourselves for insightful perspectives, unfiltered responses as well as different takes on the everyday issues affecting his audience. The show will also include interviews with people who are doing amazing things, offering real stories behind viral sensations and today's biggest TV, film and music stars.

And then, of course, there's always Steve being Steve, something the host does so well. "Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,"Harvey revealed.

"Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans," continued Harvey. "Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show."

STEVE on Watch is produced by Endeavor Content's Film 45 and Steve Harvey's East 112. Ianthe Jones serves as executive producer on the title. Don't miss it when Steve Harvey makes his Facebook Watch debut in the new year.

STEVE on Watch, Series Premeire, Monday, January 6, Facebook Watch