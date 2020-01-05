Steve Harvey Returns to Talk in 'More Intimate' 'Steve on Watch'

Steve Harvey's daytime talkfest wrapped last June, leaving fans missing his signature unfiltered humor, celebrity chat and "Hey Steve" audience advice. But starting January 6, the multifaceted Family Feud host picks up the conversation again when Steve on Watch comes to your computer or favorite device via Facebook Watch.

Airing on the same platform as Candy Crush Saga has its benefits. "This show feels more intimate," Harvey tells TV Guide Magazine. "I have the freedom to do and say more and be myself more than [before]."

The series won't be completely unfamiliar — "Steve on Watch will feature the best of the previous show," Harvey adds — but he'll also moderate new interviews and guidance segments on a redesigned set.

For schedule info, visit facebook.com/SteveHarveytv and click "Follow" to get notifications. Folks who prefer seeing Harvey on a bigger screen can download the Facebook Watch app and view the show on their TV sets through Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, and other platforms.

