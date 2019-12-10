How 'Smallville' Joined the Arrowverse in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Episode 8 of Batwoman, "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two."]

Smallville fans got the wrap-up they've been waiting for in the second hour of the Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

With news that one of the paragons they were looking for was a Kryptonian "who had suffered a greater loss than most men could endure," Earth-38's Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Earth-1's Iris (Candice Patton) set out across the multiverse to find him.

But at the same time, Earth-38's Lex (Jon Cryer) had taken the Book of Destiny and set out to kill all the Supermen of the multiverse. After all, as Cryer told TV Insider, "Lex Luthor would consider a universe that had a thousand Supermen that he had a chance to kill just more opportunities for fun."

And it was on Earth-167 that they encountered the Smallville version of Clark Kent (Tom Welling), chopping wood in flannel, leading to Lois comparing him to "the buff guy on the paper towel rolls." (Her husband then insists he could do that with one bare hand.)

Iris begins explaining what's going on, but Lois interrupts to inform him that Lex is going to try to kill him. "I didn't know the president was in town," Earth-167's Clark remarks. Earth-38 Lex transports them away before they can say more and greets his "old friend," explaining he's just not the Lex he knows.

"I'm just a guy working on his farm," Clark says, but the Book of Destiny has told Lex that he's this Earth's Superman. (Lex also finds the idea of Earth-38's Clark being Superman ridiculous.) Lex hits a snag in his plan: the kryptonite he has does nothing to Clark. That's because this Clark gave up his powers and now has a family. Lex tries to take a swing at him, but Clark easily stops him and hits him. "Still stronger," he comments. Lex continues on his way since Clark's taken the fun out of it.

This Earth's Lois (Erica Durance) joins her Clark, wondering, "Was somebody here or were you talking to the cows again?" He fills her in on the end of the multiverse, and she bursts out laughing. "Smallville, you made a funny," she says. "It's taken you about a decade, but you're getting the hang of it." And they go off to join their kids and leave the fight to the others."

And stars and fans alike loved the reunion. While talking about working with Welling, Patton recalled once calling him "Beef Wellington." "I'm ashamed of this, but you can imagine how I was smitten and awkward," she wrote.

I once in my previous life referred to him as Beef Wellington. I’m ashamed of this, but you can imagine how I was smitten and awkward. He was delightful. Very very charming, fun and funny actually. https://t.co/IlMTQpQh8o — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) December 10, 2019

ICONIC. felt so good https://t.co/FknO2yKdy8 — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) December 10, 2019

SMALLVILLE?!?!?!?!?!?!?! YOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) December 10, 2019

The show that started it all #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/8fE1HPt5tm — fred maxwell (@maxwell40523) December 10, 2019

Even those who wished there had been more — it was simply a look at a slice of life for these versions of Clark and Lois — were happy with what happened on-screen.

LOIS CALLED CLARK “SMALLVILLE” I HAVE WAITED SO LONG TO HEAR THAT AGAIN #Smallville #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/dDvjfdNtCd — Rachel (@Rachie323) December 10, 2019

It was So #worthit to see #TomWelling on @TheCW last night!!! 🤗😍 He did a Flawless job of capturing that #Smallville MAGIC! ❤ I'd watched him on Lucifer, so I thought maybe he'd be like that character, but nope. He was my PERFECT #ClarkKent all again!#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/RJDr0fSkIA — #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths 👀💥😭😍 (@HollyMila) December 10, 2019

I gotta say, I expected more from #Smallville inclusion, but, from its own point of view, it makes sense. That Clark really is the son of Jonathan Kent.. Family in the first place. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#ClarkKent #Superman #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #Earth167 #TomWelling @ED_DURANCE — Aegon Targaryen (@iamAegonT) December 10, 2019

That Smallville segment.... I’m legit tearing up It was beautiful. Heartfelt. Emotional. If that’s the end of their journey, I’m so thrilled that they have their happy ending. Somebody Save Me#Smallville#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Ryan Huelsman / DC’s New 52 Apologist (@TheAmazingRyGuy) December 10, 2019

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW