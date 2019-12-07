'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 3 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

The long wait is (almost) over! On Saturday, December 7, the premiere date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 was announced during the Netflix series' panel at Argentina Comic Con.

So when will fans be able to next catch up with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her spooky pals? Fear not frightful friends, as the third chapter in their story is just around the corner, with the new episodes arriving Friday, January 24, 2020.

According to Netflix's release, Part 3 will pick up soon after the events of Part 2, and Sabrina still dealing with the fallout. The young witch may have defeated her father Lucifer, but now the Dark Lord is trapped in the body of her beau, Nicholas Scratch.

"Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye," the release reads. She'll turn to her friends of “The Fright Club” — Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo — to help her free Nick from eternal damnation and bring him back to her.

It's not just Sabrina who is feeling the effects of the Dark Lord's unseating — the change is being felt throughout the realms. In fact, Sabrina takes on the title of “Queen” to defend the throne from her challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. And back in Greendale, the locals are dealing with the threat of a mysterious carnival that arrives in town, bringing with it a tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil.

In addition to Shipka, the following cast members will be back for this new set of episodes: Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

