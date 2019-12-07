David Harewood on Jon Cryer's Lex & Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

The Arrowverse has been building to the epic five-episode "Crisis on Infinite Earths," and the actors promise it won't disappoint.

"It's going to be great television," Supergirl's David Harewood told TV Insider, adding he's going to be tuning in as a fan to the event. "It's big [and] really good fun" from the first 5-10 minutes.

His character, J'onn J'onzz, just passed the Monitor's (LaMonica Garrett) test and faced his demons concerning his brother, Malefic. "Certainly J'onn got the outcome he desired. By being vulnerable, by opening himself up to Malefic and risking everything, he allowed Malefic to see his true feelings," Harewood said.

He hopes to see Phil LaMarr return, perhaps after his character "returns to Mars and starts a political career."

But now that he's resolved those issues, J'onn's "ready," Harewood said.

Hearing about the "Crisis" is one thing; seeing it happen, as J'onn, Kara (Melissa Benoist), and Alex (Chyler Leigh) do, watching antimatter wipe out worlds (in the trailer) is another.

"You're not only seeing it happening, you're obviously thinking about the event itself. That's what makes these characters so heroic," the actor said. "At some point, somebody has to try and do something. That's what these characters are there for."

He promised "twists and turns" in the five episodes. We already know at least one for the characters: Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) joining the fight. Unbeknownst to everyone, the Monitor brought him back because "the universe needs a mind like [his]."

"Jon Cryer has really nailed Lex Luthor," Harewood said. "It's been great to work with him. He's very fun to be around. His Lex Luthor is deliciously evil and very entertaining."

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW