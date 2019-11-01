First Look at Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in HBO's Limited Series (PHOTO)

Matthew Rhys is the new Perry Mason, and we now have a first look at him in character.

Rhys takes on the titular role in HBO's new limited series, premiering in 2020, and we have to wonder what the famed defense lawyer is up to in the first photo from the series. Rhys is looking very much the part in 1932 Los Angeles.

The series tells the origin story of Mason and is based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Mason lives paycheck to paycheck as a low-rent private investigator and is "haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage." He exposes a "fractured city" while investigating a kidnapping gone very wrong in the city that's "booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression."

Perry Mason also stars Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, and Juliet Rylance. Rhys also serves as a producer.

Perry Mason, 2020, HBO