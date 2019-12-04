'Mad About You' Recruits Jason Alexander & Jean Smart as Guest Stars

Spectrum's Mad About You revival series is recruiting two heavy-hitters for guest-starring roles in the second half of the season. Jason Alexander and Jean Smart will drop by and cross paths with Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt).

The first six episodes of the revival are streaming now on Spectrum with the second half set to premiere Wednesday, December 18. Alexander and Smart will appear in the episodes which debut that day.

Best known for his role as George Costanza in the hit comedy Seinfeld, Alexander will portray a version of himself in Mad About You. Meanwhile, Smart who is currently appearing in HBO's critically-acclaimed Watchmen, will play Chelsea Stevens-Kobolakis.

Smart's character is described as an eccentric best-selling author, lifestyle guru and podcaster. The Buchmans will collide with the quirky lady when they accidentally attend one of her weekend seminars.

Alexander is repped by Innovative Artists and Yumkas Entertainment, while Smart is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Mad About You originally ran from 1992 through 1999 for seven seasons with more than 150 episodes.

