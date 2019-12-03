'Arrow' Sneak Peek: Dinah Can Fly a Plane — But Can She Land One? (VIDEO)

It's time for the rest of the team to join Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy), Mia (Katherine McNamara), William (Ben Lewis), and Connor (Joseph David-Jones) on Lian Yu.

But first, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes), and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) need to get to the island in Tuesday's episode of Arrow. So, it's a good thing that Dinah can fly a plane!

"I shouldn't be surprised the Black Canary knows how to fly," Rene comments, and Dinah teases in response, "Flying's easy. Landing's the hard part."

As they get a look at Lian Yu — with Roy the only one who hasn't been there yet (and his future may or may not include exiling himself there, depending on how much they change) — they contact the others already on the island.

But are they in for a smooth landing? Watch the clip above to see them run into some serious trouble.

In "Purgatory," Oliver tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Plus, Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain. Byron Mann returns as Yao Fei.

Arrow, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW