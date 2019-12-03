'Saturday Night Live' Stars Join NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

NBC's Christmas in Rockfeller Center just got a lot funnier as TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che and Colin Jost will join the annual tree lighting event in New York City.

Also joining this newly announced group of entertainers are the cast of Broadway's hit musical Mean Girls from SNL alumna Tina Fey. They'll perform prior to the ceremony taking place Wednesday, December 4.

These latest additions join the previously revealed lineup for the night, including hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the iconic Radio City Rockettes will also appear at the event.

The musical acts performing during the holiday special include: Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek & Julianne Hough, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Ne-Yo, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Skylar Astin and Alex Newell.

Viewers at home can get even more from the night of celebration beginning as early as 7/6c on NBC Owned Television Stations and NBC affiliates where an additional hour of programming will be airing.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition dates all the way back to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official lighting ceremony occurred in 1933 in front of what's today known as the Comcast Building. The event grew even bigger a few years later in 1936 when the ice rink officially opened and the first televised lighting happened in 1951 on The Kate Smith Show.

This year's event marks the 87th holiday special, and the tree at the center of it all is a 77-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway Spruce originating from Village of Florida in Orange County, New York. Weighing 12 tons, is somewhere between 70 and 75 years old, and it's adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

Don't miss it light up, tune into Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 4 for hours of festive fun.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Wednesday, December 4, 8/7c, NBC