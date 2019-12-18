Your Full College Football Bowl Game 2019-2020 TV Schedule

There are a lot of college football bowl games, but only two will have significance in determining the 2019 season's national champion.

The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings square off in the CFP Semifinals on December with the goal of getting to the National Championship January 13 in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners duel with Joe Burrow (pictured) and the No. 1 LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Then in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., quarterback Justin Fields and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes clash with Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers.

Check out the complete 2019-20 college football bowl game TV schedule below:

2019-20 College Football Bowl Game TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Friday, December 20

2pm, ESPN, Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte, Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

7:30pm, ESPN2, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Saturday, December 21

12pm, ABC, Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

2pm, ESPN, New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

2:30pm, CBS Sports Network, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, FL

3:30pm, ABC, Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic, Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

5:30pm, ESPN, Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

7:30pm, ABC, Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

9pm, ESPN, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Monday, December 23

2:30pm, ESPN, Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Tuesday, December 24

8pm, ESPN, SoFi Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. BYU, Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Thursday, December 26

4pm, ESPN, Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

8pm, ESPN, Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Friday, December 27

12pm, ESPN, Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: North Carolina vs. Temple, Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

3:20pm, ESPN, New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

6:45pm, ESPN, Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

8pm, FS1, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

10:15pm, ESPN, Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, December 28

12pm, ABC, Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

12pm, ESPN, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Memphis vs. Penn State, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

4pm, ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

8pm, ESPN, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Monday, December 30

12:30pm, ESPN, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

4pm, ESPN, Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

4pm, FOX, Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

8pm, ESPN, Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Tuesday, December 31

12pm, ESPN, Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

2pm, CBS, Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

3:45pm, ESPN, AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

4:30pm, CBS Sports Network, NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

7:30pm, ESPN, Valero Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Wednesday, January 1

1pm, ABC, Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

1pm, ESPN, Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

5pm, ESPN, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

8:45pm, ESPN, Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Thursday, January 2

3pm, ESPN, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

7pm, ESPN, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Friday, January 3

3:30pm, ESPN, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Saturday, January 4

11:30am, ESPN, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Monday, January 6

7:30pm, ESPN, LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio), Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Monday, January 13

8pm, ESPN, College Football Playoff National Championship: CFP vs. CFP, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA