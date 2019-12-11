Every Holiday Original Movie Till Christmas on Hallmark, Lifetime & More

Have you been watching holiday flicks 24/7 on the Hallmark channels? Are you also sampling titles — both new and old — on Lifetime, ABC, OWN, Freeform, Netflix, UPtv, Ion Television, BET, Ovation, and so many other networks?

As we hit the homestretch, let us focus your viewing: Here are the 25 premieres yet to come.

Friday, December 13

Christmas Stars (8/7c, Lifetime)

An aspiring R&B singer (Erica Durance) and a songwriter (J.T. Hodges) try to make beautiful music together.

Saturday, December 14

Matchmaker Christmas (6/5c, Lifetime)

Will there be a happy ending when a book editor reunites with her college boyfriend, now a successful author?

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (7/6c, Ion Television)

Apparently, the best way to get over a broken heart is to enter a ballroom dance competition in Vienna…

Holiday Date (8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

…or, maybe it's to hire a Jewish actor to pose as the ex you described to your family as "Mr. Christmas."

Holiday Heist (8/7c, BET and BET Her)

A jewelry store's new clerk is a thief! But then the owner's daughter steals his heart.

A Christmas Winter Song (8/7c, Lifetime)

Ashanti helps a homeless jazz singer (Stan Shaw) reconnect with his family.

Christmas in Montana (9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Kellie Martin, meanwhile, wants to help a cowboy (Colin Ferguson) save his ranch.

Sunday, December 15

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas (7/6c, Ion Television)

Another put-on relationship, this time between a "peppy Christmas influencer" named Ginger Holiday and a bad-boy internet sensation. With Donna Mills.

Snowbound for Christmas (7/6c, UPtv)

Someone call HR! A marketing exec and her boss get snowed in at a fancy resort.

A Cheerful Christmas (8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

Hired by a royal family living Stateside, a "Christmas coach" shows the eldest son some special attention.

Rediscovering Christmas (8/7c, Lifetime)

At the annual Snowflake Festival, the founders' grandson butts heads with a decorator (Jessica Lowndes).

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

To expand her family's publishing company, a book editor (Jen Lilley) has to work with the man (Carlo Marks) who once stole her dream job. Also, an angel (Eric Close).

Friday, December 20

The Christmas Temp (8/7c, Lifetime)

A struggling artist picks up festive odd jobs — and maybe her temp agency's HR manager in the process?

Saturday, December 21

Christmas Love Letter (6/5c, Lifetime)

Instead of a whodunit, it's a who-sent-it. With Ashley Newbrough, also seen in October's A Merry Christmas Match on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries!

12 Pups of Christmas (7/6c, Ion Television)

Can a "canine therapist" find homes for a dozen doggies by the 25th?

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

Mayors (Eric Mabius and Tricia Helfer) vie to have their town named most Christmas-y.

Christmas Hotel (8/7c, Lifetime)

A hometown girl (Tatyana Ali) is sent back to Garland Grove to open a luxury hotel.

Christmas on My Mind (9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

If we woke up with no memory of the past two years, we'd absolutely ask Hallmark fave Andrew Walker to help piece it together. With Twilight's Ashley Greene.

Sunday, December 22

Christmas Crush (7/6c, Ion Television)

One woman's wish: Let my neighbor fall in love with me. The reality: wrong neighbor!

Christmas Wedding Runaway (7/6c, UPtv)

A storm traps a runaway bride in a cabin with her grandmother — and her ex.

Double Holiday (8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

With a promotion on the line, coworkers (Carly Pope and Kristoffer Polaha) must jointly plan the company party, which cuts into her Hanukkah commitments.

A Date by Christmas Eve (8/7c, Lifetime)

The brand strategist (Vanessa Lengies) for dating app the Nice List scrambles when her kind (and hot!) neighbor is mistakenly designated "naughty."

A Family Christmas Gift (9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

A retired singer (Patti LaBelle) volunteers her music magazine editor niece (Holly Robinson Peete) to help a handsome music teacher (Dion Johnstone) plan a Christmas concert.

Tuesday, December 24

Baby in a Manger (7/6c, UPtv)

What child is this…who's been abandoned in a church's nativity scene? A social worker and cop team up to find out.

Wednesday, December 25

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas (8/7c, Hallmark Channel)

One of Elizabeth's (Erin Krakow) suitors, Lucas (Chris McNally) throws Hope Valley a German Christmas festival. The other, Nathan (Kevin McGarry), weighs an opportunity.