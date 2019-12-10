Get Ready for Holiday Fun on 'black-ish,' 'The Conners,' 'Bless This Mess' & 'mixed-ish'

Lumps of coal all around! ABC's Tuesday sitcoms find humor in holiday mishaps starting with The Conners (8/7c), where the family snaps its annual Santa photo minus one important member: Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Seems widower Dan (John Goodman) is angry over the way she treats his maybe-girlfriend Louise (Katey Sagal).

On Bless This Mess (8:30/7:30c), a silent night is all that new farm owners Mike and Rio Levine-Young (Dax Shepard and Lake Bell) want for their first Bucksnort, Nebraska, Christmas. Naturally, myriad crises ruin the romance.

Then, at 9/8c, earthymixed-ish parents Alicia and Paul (Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar) are torn: Do they observe the winter solstice traditions of their commune days or sample the more traditional festivities that the grandparents are advocating for the kids?

As for the Johnsons on black-ish (9:30/8:30c), dad Dre (Anthony Anderson) doesn't know what to make of his own father. Usually a Scrooge, Pops (Laurence Fishburne) is full of good cheer, and that's due to girlfriend Lynette (Loretta Devine).

"What does being in love bring out in him?" asks exec producer Courtney Lilly, adding that there's an unanticipated upside. "The holidays have always been a disappointment for Dre when it comes to him and Pops," he explains. "But these changes open up opportunities for them to get closer." That is, until someone from Lynette's past arrives…