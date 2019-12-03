Sneak Peek at Freeform's 'Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas' (VIDEO)

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Aisha Dee, The Bold Type), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben (Kendrick Sampson) when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home.

The holiday flick premieres Wednesday, December 4 on Freeform.

Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her. Kendrick Sampson and Jazz Raycole also star.

got a new extended trailer for ya hunnys! taking ghosting to a whole new level december 4th 9/8c on @FreeformTV 👻🎄💫 pic.twitter.com/vCH2UmzBqt — aisha dee (@aishadee) November 27, 2019

